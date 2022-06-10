Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

METC opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 78,921 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $1,151,457.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,480,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,553,865.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $7,966,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $5,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $2,329,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

