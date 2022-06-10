Ravencoin Classic Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $330,497.94 and approximately $2,131.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,222.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,681.40 or 0.05753685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00195412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00579128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00605679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00069386 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

