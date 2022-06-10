RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.49. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 128,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 230,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 332.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116,055 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in RealNetworks by 15.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.