Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 5.10 and last traded at 5.09. Approximately 118,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 221,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $995.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

