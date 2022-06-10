Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.93

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $32.57, with a volume of 3937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

