Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1.90 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

