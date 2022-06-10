Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1.90 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
Regis Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regis Resources (RGRNF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.