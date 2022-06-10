REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.92.

REV Group stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.06 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 611.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in REV Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in REV Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 637,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in REV Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

