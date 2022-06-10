Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives $23.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

