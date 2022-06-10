Reviewing Doximity (DOCS) & The Competition

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Doximity to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Doximity and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million $154.78 million 50.67 Doximity Competitors $2.10 billion $194.48 million 22.04

Doximity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Doximity Competitors 401 1780 2621 90 2.49

Doximity presently has a consensus target price of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.06%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 33.28%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.52% 17.19% 15.27% Doximity Competitors -12.66% -60.26% 0.56%

Summary

Doximity beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

