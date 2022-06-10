Reviewing SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

32.3% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -748.78% -123.92% -92.62% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -166.08% -108.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $3.45 million 11.67 -$16.80 million ($3.29) -1.12 SELLAS Life Sciences Group $7.60 million 7.92 -$20.70 million ($2.22) -1.32

Addex Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Addex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 488.74%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group beats Addex Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. The company also develops nelipepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapy that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of early-stage breast cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.