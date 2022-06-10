Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.33 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $88,108.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 317.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00433198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

