RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RGCO. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,020 shares of company stock worth $140,868. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

