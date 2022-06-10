RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RH. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $524.63.

Shares of RH stock opened at $287.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.80 and a 200-day moving average of $404.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,269 shares of company stock valued at $150,123,636 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

