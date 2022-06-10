RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $528.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $524.63.

Shares of RH opened at $287.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. RH has a 1-year low of $236.29 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.82.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 28.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,269 shares of company stock valued at $150,123,636. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 1,843.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

