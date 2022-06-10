Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $100.31.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.