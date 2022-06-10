Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 126 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.95.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

