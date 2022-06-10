Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $71.10 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.