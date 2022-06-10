Rocket Vault-RocketX Market Cap Reaches $10.42 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

