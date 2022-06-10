Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 23160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

ROVR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $771.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rover Group by 369.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $394,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

