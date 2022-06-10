Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 318.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Couchbase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Couchbase by 33.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 193.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

