Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $41.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.09. GDS has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

