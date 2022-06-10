Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

Shares of R stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 470,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,099. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ryder System by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

