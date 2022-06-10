Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,787 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWAC. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 282.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

