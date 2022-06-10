Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $6.67 Million Position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 689,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,908 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $9,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

