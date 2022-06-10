Saba Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.49% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 793,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII opened at $9.82 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

