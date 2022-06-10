Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 622,883 Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 622,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 20.03% of Fortune Rise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRLA opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

