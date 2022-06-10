Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $6.94 Million Position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 675,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $533,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

