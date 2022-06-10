Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 40479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$34.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

