Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion.Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

NYSE CRM traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.26. 144,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,382. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $212.29. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.80.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

