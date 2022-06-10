Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL opened at $52.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.