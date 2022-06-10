Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 60,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,903,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 156.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Markels acquired 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

