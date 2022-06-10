Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €119.00 at UBS Group

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from €118.00 ($126.88) to €119.00 ($127.96) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($118.28) to €112.00 ($120.43) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.02) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

