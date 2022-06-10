Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.04

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.04 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 3557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

SPNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 208,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

