Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,729,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NET opened at $51.60 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.74.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.02.
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.