Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

NYSE:SQM opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 157.61%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

