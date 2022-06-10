Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 288.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,251 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SoFi Technologies worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 155,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,390 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

