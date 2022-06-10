Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1,221.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,597 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

