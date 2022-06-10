Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.77 Million Stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) by 255.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,926 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,099,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after purchasing an additional 242,185 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 420,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AZUL opened at $9.97 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.47.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

