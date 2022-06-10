Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 24,994 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 337.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,255,000.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.83.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

