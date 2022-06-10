Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 29,004 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 272.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $187.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.44. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $221.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.09, for a total value of $29,005.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,762.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

