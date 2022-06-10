Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 120,300 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

