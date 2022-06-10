Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 203,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

