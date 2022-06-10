Scotiabank Lowers Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $160.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.33.

CIGI stock opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $104.35 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

