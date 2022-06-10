ScPrime Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $14.46 million and $10,639.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003880 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 42,793,548 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

