Seeyond Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.28.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.95.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

