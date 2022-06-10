Seeyond Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $12,201,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.46.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

