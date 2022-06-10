Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,157 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $70,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

