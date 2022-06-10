Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE WTTR opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 2.34. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

