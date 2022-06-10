Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SELB. TheStreet raised Selecta Biosciences from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 274,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 521,993 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,892,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,491,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.