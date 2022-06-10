Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will report $60.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Semrush reported sales of $45.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year sales of $249.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $250.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $312.38 million, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $314.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Semrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $654,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 43.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,715.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,605. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -222.00 and a beta of 2.53. Semrush has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

